Russian Authorities Investigate Train Derailment as Possible Act of Terrorism

Russian authorities are launching an investigation into a train derailment in the Ryazan region, southwest of Moscow, as a potential act of terrorism. On Saturday, an “improvised explosive device” caused the derailment of 19 wagons, according to the state investigation committee’s social media announcement. The incident follows a series of sabotage attempts on Russian railways since the country’s offensive against Ukraine began in February 2022.

While Moscow has previously accused Kyiv of carrying out these acts of sabotage, the authorities have not yet attributed responsibility to Ukraine for this particular incident. The state-owned railway operator reported one employee injured and attributed the derailment to “the intervention of unauthorized persons.”

Investigators are now working to piece together all the details surrounding the incident and identify any individuals involved in the crime. The committee’s aim is to establish a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the derailment.

