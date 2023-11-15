Russian Authorities Investigate Leader of Election Monitoring Group

In a recent development, Russian authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into a prominent leader of an independent election monitoring group. The individual, Grigory Melkonyants, serves as a co-chair for Golos, which is recognized as Russia’s leading election watchdog. The charges against Melkonyants include the “organization of activities” of an “undesirable” group, punishable with a maximum prison sentence of six years.

Golos, although not specifically labeled as “undesirable,” had previous affiliation with the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations, a group that was declared undesirable in Russia in 2021. As a result, the homes of 14 other Golos members were raided in various cities, and Melkonyants’ residence in Moscow was also subjected to a search. He was subsequently taken in for questioning.

David Kankiya, a governing council member at Golos, linked the increased pressure on the group to the upcoming regional elections in Russia scheduled for September, as well as the anticipated presidential election in the spring of 2024. Kankiya perceives this as a form of political pressure designed to impede the organization’s activities within Russia. Golos, founded in 2000, has been instrumental in independently monitoring elections in the country but has faced escalating government scrutiny throughout the years.

It is important to note the context surrounding the crackdown on Kremlin critics, rights activists, and independent media in Russia. These actions gained momentum during the Ukrainian conflict and have continued to escalate in recent years. Many independent news outlets and rights groups have been shuttered, labeled as “foreign agents,” or deemed “undesirable.” Furthermore, activists and critics of the Kremlin have encountered criminal charges.

The government’s restrictive policies extend beyond traditional media, as popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter were banned in Russia. Additionally, online services have faced substantial fines, as exemplified by the recent 3-million-ruble ($32,000) penalty imposed on Google for allegedly failing to remove inaccurate information regarding the Ukrainian conflict.

As the situation evolves, concerns arise about the impact on democracy and civil liberties in Russia. The continued pressure on independent organizations and individuals raises questions about the state of electoral transparency and the ability of citizens to participate freely in the political process.

