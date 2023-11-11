In a recent incident in Donetsk, the capital city of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, a fire broke out at the University of Economics and Trade following shelling by Ukrainian forces. The blaze engulfed the wooden roof of one of the university buildings, causing significant damage.

According to Alexei Kulemzin, the mayor of Donetsk appointed by Russia, the attack on the university was carried out by Ukrainian forces. Although the exact source of the information couldn’t be independently verified, it was reported by Russia’s RIA state news agency. The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the alleged shelling.

The Russia-installed emergency minister for the region, Alexei Kostrubitsky, claimed that the Ukrainian forces used cluster munitions in the attack, leading to the fire. Cluster munitions are a type of explosive weapon that releases smaller submunitions over a wide area, causing widespread damage. The use of cluster munitions has been a contentious issue throughout the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The university building, with its wooden roof, posed a substantial challenge for the firefighters. Over 100 firefighters, along with 12 water tanks and three ladders, were deployed to combat the fire. Despite the difficulties, the emergency services managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

Although both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has witnessed the use of cluster munitions by both parties. Ukraine recently received a supply of cluster munitions from the United States, with a commitment to using them solely to target enemy concentrations.

It is unfortunate to see such incidents that further escalate the already tense situation in eastern Ukraine. The destruction of educational institutions only adds to the suffering of the local population. The long-lasting conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to take a toll on the region, affecting not only the lives of civilians but also the infrastructure that supports their daily lives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are cluster munitions?

Cluster munitions are explosive weapons that are designed to release multiple smaller submunitions, or bomblets, over a wide area. These submunitions can cause significant damage to both military targets and civilian infrastructure.

2. Who is involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine involves the Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government forces. The conflict began in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and has since escalated into a full-scale war, resulting in thousands of deaths and significant damage to the region.

3. What is the status of Donetsk?

Donetsk is the capital city of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a so-called breakaway state that declared independence from Ukraine in 2014. The region is heavily influenced by Russia and has been a major battleground in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

4. How has the international community responded to the conflict?

The international community has condemned the conflict and called for a peaceful resolution. Various diplomatic efforts, including negotiations and ceasefire agreements, have been attempted to de-escalate the situation. However, a lasting solution is yet to be achieved, and the conflict continues to impact the lives of people in the region.

