Russia Unlikely to Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine, But Potential Threat at NPP Remains

President Andrzej Duda of Poland has expressed his belief that Russia is unlikely to employ nuclear weapons in Ukraine. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, President Duda acknowledged the possibility of an incident occurring at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, potentially causing a blast.

Duda emphasized that Russia’s nuclear arsenal is under collective control, meaning that the decision to launch a nuclear strike would not rest solely with Vladimir Putin. However, the Polish leader expressed his greater concern regarding potential issues at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants, stating, “If someone were to ask me about the nuclear threat, I am much more concerned about potential problems with the nuclear power plants in Ukraine.”

The President went on to suggest that the likelihood of an incident resembling a nuclear accident was greater than the probability of a nuclear weapons deployment. Drawing attention to the tragic events that unfolded at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986, Duda emphasized the potential risks involved.

In recent news, it was reported that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently held by Russian forces, experienced a loss of power from its main transmission line, teetering on the edge of a blackout. The plant was forced to rely on its backup power line, but in the event of a failure, all external power supply to the facility would be lost.

Since March 4, 2022, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under complete control of the Russian army. During this period, there have been numerous instances of Russian forces disregarding nuclear safety protocols. This has included the deployment of military equipment within the plant premises, the placement of mines in the vicinity, and the persecution of personnel.

