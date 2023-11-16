New Wave of Anti-Semitism Rocks Russia’s Southern Region

A violent mob swarmed Makhachkala airport in the Republic of Dagestan, southern Russia, in a search for Israelis on Sunday evening. The mob, supposedly fueled by rumors that a plane from Israel was arriving, broke through doors, ran onto the runway, and attempted to storm the plane. Social media videos captured the scene, with some protesters waving Palestinian flags.

The airport was temporarily closed, and incoming flights were diverted to other airports. Russian authorities assured that law enforcement was at the scene and that the situation was under control. However, this incident is part of a growing trend of anti-Semitic rage in the North Caucasus region.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement urging Russian authorities to protect Israelis and Jews in their jurisdiction. The Israeli ambassador in Moscow is working closely with Russian authorities to address this pressing issue. Israel’s government condemned the attempts to harm their citizens and Jews and demanded that Russian law enforcement take strong action against the rioters and the incitement targeting Jews and Israelis.

Local authorities in Dagestan also called on the individuals involved in storming the airport to cease their “illegal acts” and urged residents not to be provoked into further violence. Similar incidents have occurred in other parts of the North Caucasus, such as the surrounding of a hotel in Khasavyurt and the burning of tires near a Jewish cultural center in Nalchik.

As this wave of anti-Semitism continues to grip the region, questions arise regarding the reasons behind these violent acts, the impact on the local Jewish population, and the possible measures being taken to address this issue.

