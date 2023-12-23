A Fresh Perspective on Russia’s Advances in Ukraine: Assessing the Current Situation

Russian forces have recently made progress along the front lines in Ukraine, while Kyiv has shifted its focus to a defensive position, according to German political analyst Nico Lange. This development has sparked discussions on the significance of Russia’s advances and the measures Ukraine needs to take to counter further Moscow infiltration.

For several months, the fighting in Ukraine has revolved around the eastern and southern front lines, as Kyiv aims to regain control of its territory that has been occupied by Russia since February 2022. However, Ukraine’s counteroffensive has been slower than expected, and with winter approaching, experts predict that the momentum could shift in Moscow’s favor.

White House National Security Council coordinator, John Kirby, emphasized the impact of freezing grounds on Russian forces, making it easier for them to continue their movements. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank supported this assessment, noting its consistency with their own observations.

Smaller Advances, Larger Momentum

Russian forces have concentrated the majority of their attacks in eastern and northeastern Ukraine, with a particular focus on Avdiivka—a Donetsk village that has witnessed intense fighting. While major Russian attacks persist in Avdiivka, they have also made smaller attempts to advance in other areas. As a result, Russia is regaining the initiative in the northeast and east, though the territorial gains achieved thus far remain limited.

On the southern front lines, Russia primarily resorts to airstrikes and drone attacks against Kyiv’s forces. The Ukrainian Air Force reported recent airstrikes in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Drone attacks have also targeted northern and western Ukrainian regions, including strikes on Kyiv itself. Ukraine has shifted into a defense mode, no longer focused on unconditionally holding positions but rather on delaying confrontations.

While Ukraine’s defense measures allow occasional Russian territorial gains, Moscow is paying a high price for these advancements. The losses suffered by Russian forces to achieve marginal progress along the front lines are significant. In recent confirmed advances around the city of Avdiivka, Russia has been losing nearly 10,000 troops per kilometer gained. It is crucial to understand the toll that Russia’s offensive actions have taken.

Supporting Ukraine’s Defenses

To effectively counter Russia’s evolving tactics, Ukraine requires increased artillery ammunition, better maintenance of armored vehicles, and additional air and drone defense systems. The situation for the Ukrainian armed forces is challenging due to resource limitations, such as the shortage of artillery ammunition, spare parts, and efficient repair options. By investing in better drone defense, expanding drone capabilities, and operationalizing F-16s, Ukraine can enhance its defense capabilities.

Support for Ukraine’s offensive has started to waver among some Western allies. While the White House plans to send another military aid package to Kyiv this month, any further funding would require approval from Congress. These roadblocks have raised concerns that Moscow may exploit an opportunity to make significant gains in the coming year. It is important, however, not to exaggerate Ukraine’s “futility” or “defeat” amidst the ongoing military events.

Amidst the difficulties faced by Ukraine and the domestic political challenges in the United States, it is crucial for Ukraine’s partners to move beyond temporary support. Frustrating Russian ambitions and empowering Ukraine to open a path to real solutions should be the priority. A unified and resilient Ukraine, supported by its allies, can navigate through these challenging times.

