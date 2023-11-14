In a recent and intense confrontation, Russian forces sustained significant casualties and suffered substantial damage to their military equipment. The Ukrainian military reported that Russia lost an estimated 1,100 soldiers, along with 32 artillery systems, 32 armored personnel vehicles, and seven tanks, all in a single day of fighting.

These losses add to the already staggering toll inflicted upon Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia has now lost a total of 311,750 soldiers. This number includes the 1,100 soldiers mentioned in the recent update.

Though it is important to note that Newsweek has not independently verified Ukraine’s figures, other organizations, including the British Ministry of Defence, have estimated lower numbers for Russian war dead. The British officials suggest that Russia has suffered around 190,000 casualties, including fatalities and permanent injuries.

Russia rarely discloses its own casualty figures, and when it does, experts often question the accuracy of the reported numbers. Furthermore, the Ukrainian General Staff and the Russian Ministry of Defense have not responded to requests for comment.

In recent engagements, Russia has shifted its focus to Avdiivka, an eastern Ukrainian town located just north of Donetsk. This offensive follows a surprise attack on the town in October. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia launched a major missile and drone strike on Kyiv, marking the first significant assault on the Ukrainian capital in 52 days.

The ISW report describes the specific weapons used in the attack, including drones, missiles, and an anti-ship missile. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted a number of these projectiles, downing 19 drones and destroying one missile with a Patriot air defense system.

The report also highlights discussions among Russian military bloggers regarding the effectiveness of infantry-led frontal assaults in the ongoing positional warfare. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi commented on the parity between Russia and Ukraine, expressing that both sides have reached a technological stalemate.

Amidst the ongoing battle, Ukrainian troops have encountered difficulties due to the presence of minefields near Bakhmut in the Donetsk oblast. General Zaluzhnyi had raised concerns about this previously in an interview with The Economist.

As this conflict continues, it is crucial to challenge conventional wisdom, seek common ground, and strive for peace in the region.