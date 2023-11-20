New Border Closure Exacerbates Tensions Between Russia and Finland

Russia has lodged a formal complaint against Finland’s decision to close four border crossings, citing the violation of rights and interests of people on both sides of the border. Finland claims that Russia is intentionally ushering asylum seekers towards the border, an allegation that Russia vehemently denies.

The closure of these crossings comes as Finland, a member of the European Union and NATO military alliance, seeks to stem the flow of asylum seekers. The country shares a 1,340 kilometer (830 mile) border with Russia, which has caused tensions between the two nations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment at the rushed decision, emphasizing that it was made without any consultations with Russia. The Kremlin spokesperson denied Finland’s accusations, expressing regret over the deterioration of relations between the two countries.

Finland’s President, Sauli Niinisto, acknowledged the challenges posed by the deportation of migrants who do not meet asylum criteria, stating that it has become increasingly difficult. He called for a collective solution across the European Union, arguing that individual countries cannot solely handle the situation.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo emphasized the need for swift action, without specifying whether further border closures were on the table. He stressed that decisive measures would be taken if there is no change in the situation.

As tensions escalate, both countries must find a way to address the issue of asylum seekers while maintaining diplomatic relations. The closure of border crossings presents a crucial challenge that requires a collaborative effort and a comprehensive solution across Europe.

