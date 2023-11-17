Russia Deploys Cutting-Edge Missile System Amid Global Arms Race

Russia’s relentless pursuit of military superiority continues as the country proudly announces the loading of a revolutionary nuclear-capable glide vehicle, the Avangard hypersonic system, into a launch silo in southern Russia. This groundbreaking development comes as a response to the United States’ advancements in weapons technology.

In 2018, President Vladimir Putin unveiled the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, emphasizing its strategic importance in countering the next generation of weapons being developed by the US. The Avangard operates by detaching from the rocket as it nears its target, enabling it to independently adjust its trajectory at mind-boggling hypersonic speeds. To put it in perspective, the Avangard can travel up to 27 times the speed of sound, reaching astonishing velocities of approximately 21,000 miles per hour or 34,000 kilometers per hour.

A recent broadcast by Zvezda television, owned by the Russian Defense Ministry, showcased the meticulous process of transporting a ballistic missile to the launch silo in the Orenburg region, close to Kazakhstan. The missile was carefully raised into a vertical position, before being lowered into the silo. It is worth noting that this facility had already been equipped with an Avangard missile in 2019, underlining Russia’s commitment to staying at the forefront of military technology.

While countries like Russia, the United States, and China vie for dominance in the global arms race, concerns loom over the gradual erosion of arms-control treaties that once aimed to ease tensions during the Cold War era and mitigate the risk of nuclear warfare. Both Russia and the US, as the leading nuclear powers, express their regret over this disintegration, even as they feverishly develop an extensive array of cutting-edge weaponry, including hypersonic systems.

The geopolitical landscape is marked by the United States positioning China as its primary competitor, while Russia is perceived as its most significant nation-state threat. US President Joe Biden maintains that the 21st century will witness a fundamental struggle between democracies and autocracies, further solidifying these power dynamics. In contrast, Russia argues that the US’s post-Cold War dominance is on the verge of collapse, signaling a shift in the global balance of power.

