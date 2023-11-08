Saudi Arabia Hosts Peace Talks for Ukraine, Signaling Diplomatic Shift

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, officials from approximately 30 countries have been invited to participate in peace talks held in the Saudi port city of Jeddah on August 5 and 6. Notably, there is no invitation extended to Russia. However, countries like Brazil, India, South Africa, Indonesia, Mexico, Zambia, and Egypt, as well as representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, and the European Union, have confirmed their attendance.

Unlike Saudi Arabia’s traditional alliance with the West, especially the United States, this move showcases the country’s attempt to position itself as a driving force in talks and conflict resolution. Simon Engelkes, a Middle East policy adviser at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, suggests that the peace talks might serve as a matter of prestige for Saudi Arabia rather than a realistic expectation of a breakthrough in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia’s relations with the West have faced strain due to its involvement in the war in Yemen and concerns about human rights abuses. The assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 further damaged the royal family’s reputation on the international stage. Consequently, Saudi Arabia, having benefited from the sanctions against Russia and the subsequent rise in oil prices, may view the talks as a means to strengthen its diplomatic role as a regional power, particularly as it seeks to ease tensions with its archenemy, Iran.

While many participating governments have condemned the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, they have failed to take a firm stance against Russia through means such as imposing sanctions. However, their presence at the peace talks can be seen as a symbol of support for Ukraine and an indication that they desire an end to the conflict. Furthermore, the significant representation from the Global South challenges the simplistic narrative of “Russia alone against the West” and underscores Saudi Arabia’s efforts toward pragmatic economic and security policies.

As the world watches the outcome of these peace talks, it remains to be seen whether they will result in any substantial progress toward resolving the Ukraine conflict or if they will serve mainly as a diplomatic maneuver for Saudi Arabia.