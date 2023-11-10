Russia has unleashed a series of intense attacks on Ukraine, causing widespread destruction and casualties. The assault, which took place overnight, involved 70 air-assault weapons, including cruise and hypersonic missiles, as well as Iranian-made drones. The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that at least 10 missiles managed to evade their air defenses, leading to devastating consequences.

While initial reports suggested that the attacks were focused on a western region of Ukraine, far from the front line, the true extent of the damage is yet to be fully assessed. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his dismay, revealing that the strike had resulted in deaths and injuries at a blood transfusion center in the town of Kupiansk. He condemned the attack as a “war crime,” highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the assault.

The Ukrainian Air Force swiftly responded to the aggression and successfully neutralized 30 out of 40 cruise missiles launched by Russia. Additionally, all 27 Shahed drones were destroyed. However, the fate of the remaining 10 cruise missiles remains unknown.

It is essential to note that Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians, despite overwhelming evidence suggesting otherwise. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has already claimed countless lives, displaced millions, and left entire cities in ruins.

The immediate impact of Russia’s latest offensive is harrowing. Local reports indicate that a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv was among the primary targets, resulting in explosions and significant damage to surrounding areas. Houses, a communal cultural institution, and a bus station were all affected, while a grain silo caught fire.

The Ukrainian military stated that the Khmelnytskyi region, which houses the Starokostiantyniv airfield, was a key focus of the attack. This is not the first time the region has been targeted, as Russia previously launched an airstrike on the same airfield at the end of July.

As Ukraine continues its grueling counteroffensive to regain control of its territory from Russian forces, the international community must step up its efforts to resolve this crisis. It is clear that the conflict shows no signs of abating and will require a concerted and sustained effort to bring about a peaceful resolution.

Note: The information in this article is based on reports and statements from Ukrainian authorities and has not been independently verified by Reuters.