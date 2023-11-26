Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine Marks a New Wave of Aggression

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine reported a massive drone attack carried out by Russia, marking the largest assault of its kind since the start of the invasion. The Ukrainian army revealed that out of the 75 drones launched by Russia, 74 were successfully intercepted.

The attack primarily targeted Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, resulting in power cuts and severe damage to infrastructure. As temperatures dipped below freezing, the residents of Kyiv faced the additional hardship of enduring the assault amidst Holodomor Remembrance Day, a solemn occasion commemorating the mass starvation of millions in Ukraine during the Soviet era.

General Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s air force, described the drone attack as an unprecedented and record-breaking assault. The majority of the drones used were identified as Shahed drones, produced by Iran. The attack lasted for six hours, causing significant destruction and injuries.

The people of Kyiv had to face the terrifying experience of the bombardment. Falling debris from the drones sparked fires and damaged buildings throughout the city. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, confirmed that five people, including an 11-year-old, were wounded during the attack. Many residents had to clear smashed windows and repair the damage caused by the attack.

The psychological impact of the assault was also evident, as one resident shared that his young daughter experienced panic and nausea during the night-time attacks. Such a close encounter with danger was unprecedented for their family, causing great distress. The attack prompted other world leaders to express their condemnation, with Latvia’s president and France’s foreign ministry issuing statements of firm opposition to the drone barrage.

While the main target of the attack was Kyiv, Ukraine’s army noted that air defenses were also activated across the southern regions of the country. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been most intense in the eastern parts, particularly around the city of Avdiivka, which is almost encircled by Russian forces.

The timing of the attack, coinciding with Holodomor Remembrance Day, held symbolic significance for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky remarked that it was disheartening to see such a large-scale attack on a day dedicated to honoring the victims of mass starvation. Holodomor, the Ukrainian term for “death by starvation,” is attributed to deliberate Soviet agricultural policies by Ukraine, while Moscow denies this and claims it was part of a broader famine affecting the entire Soviet Union.

President Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the countries that recognized Holodomor as a genocide against Ukraine. Switzerland’s President Alain Berset, who was in Kyiv during the attack, paid homage to the victims and acknowledged the role of Soviet leaders in provoking the tragedy.

As the conflict persists, drones have become a common weapon used by both sides. Ukraine, in response to Russian aggression, has also launched its own drones into Russia and Crimean territories annexed by Russia.

