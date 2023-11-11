Russia Makes History with Launch of Lunar Lander After Five Decades

After an incredible 47-year hiatus, Russia has successfully launched Luna 25, its first lunar lander since 1976. The spacecraft, also known as Luna-Glob-Lander, took off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Oblast, Russia. Lift-off occurred at 8:10 a.m. local time on Friday. The lander is expected to first orbit the Earth before transitioning to a lunar orbit and finally making its descent to the moon’s surface.

One notable aspect of this mission is its timing. India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, which launched mid-July, and Luna 25 are both scheduled to land at the lunar south pole on August 23. It has become a race to see which country will achieve the feat first. However, the two missions are not expected to interfere with each other as they have different landing zones.

Luna 25 aims to study the composition of the moon’s polar soil, as well as the plasma and dust in the lunar exosphere. Equipped with landing rockets, propellant tanks, solar panels, computers, and a robotic arm with a scoop for collecting lunar samples, the four-legged lander boasts a suite of instruments for analyzing samples and studying the moon’s exosphere.

Initially, there were plans for collaboration between Roscosmos (Russia’s space agency) and the European Space Agency (ESA) on Luna 25, Luna 26, Luna 27, and the ExoMars rover. However, this partnership dissolved in April 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The ESA Council made the decision to terminate cooperative activities with Russia thereafter.

This recent surge in lunar exploration is driven by the potential resources present in the moon’s south pole. Deep, permanently shadowed craters in that region could potentially contain ice, which could further be utilized for drinking water, oxygen, and fuel. Agencies like NASA are keen on exploring and utilizing these resources to sustain long-term lunar missions and pave the way for future human missions to Mars.

NASA itself has plans to send the first woman and person of color to the moon during the Artemis III mission in late 2025. The agency’s Administrator, Bill Nelson, expressed excitement about the renewed interest in lunar exploration, emphasizing the importance of water as a valuable resource. Nelson also acknowledged NASA’s longstanding cooperative relationship with Russia.

