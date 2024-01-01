Russia Responds with Drone Strikes in Ukraine Following Belgorod Attack

Russia has launched a significant retaliatory air strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to 28 others. This strike comes in response to the deadliest attack on Russian soil by Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

In a series of back-and-forth air attacks between the two nations, Russian missiles and drones bombarded various targets in Kharkiv, including a kindergarten, residential homes, retail shops, and a hotel where journalists were staying.

Several individuals were injured in the attack, including a British journalist, a translator, and a security guard from the German public broadcasting network ZDF, who were present at the Kharkiv Palace Hotel when it was struck by Russian bombs.

Rather than resorting to direct quotes, it is important to note that these attacks on the free press have been widely condemned by ZDF editor-in-chief Bettina Schausten, stating that it is yet another assault by Russia.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported successfully downing 21 of the 49 armed drones sent by Russia to attack the city. However, many drones still managed to find targets on the ground despite the Ukrainian defense.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that their strike specifically targeted decision-making centers and military facilities. They further asserted that the attack on the hotel resulted in the destruction of representatives from the Main Intelligence Directorate and Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The motive for Russia’s retaliatory strike on Kharkiv stems from the bombing of the border city of Belgorod by Ukraine, which claimed the lives of numerous individuals, including three children. This has been recognized as the deadliest attack on Russian soil since their invasion of Ukraine several years ago.

During an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Russian officials referred to the Belgorod attack as a “terrorist attack,” emphasizing that it was a deliberate act of terrorism directed against civilians. They vowed that this crime will not go unpunished.

Ukraine is now preparing for further attacks as they brace themselves for potential retaliation from Russia. It is crucial to mention that Russian forces have been responsible for the deaths of at least three civilians on New Year’s Eve in previous years.

