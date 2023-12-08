Russia Resumes Cruise Missile Attacks on Ukraine After Extended Break

After nearly 80 days of pause, Russia launched a series of cruise missile attacks on Ukraine, targeting various regions including Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk. However, thanks to the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defenses, all missiles heading towards the Ukrainian capital were successfully destroyed. Unfortunately, one missile did manage to hit the city of Pavlohrad, resulting in one fatality and four injuries.

The Kharkiv region also faced the brunt of these strikes, with one person killed and several others injured. Additionally, significant damage was inflicted on residential buildings, apartment complexes, and vehicles in Kharkiv. According to the head of Kharkiv region’s military administration, Russia utilized six S-300 missiles in this attack. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s office has initiated an investigation into the incident.

This barrage of missiles marks the first major attack in over two months. Western intelligence assessments had previously warned that Russia may intensify its assault on civilian infrastructure during the winter. Out of the 19 missiles fired, 14 were destroyed in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defenses.

The cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft by approximately 10 bomber missile carriers in the Engels city area of the Saratov region. These missiles, of the Kh-101/555/55 type, were utilized in the attack.

The recent drone attacks on Ukraine further demonstrate Russia’s aggressive tactics. On November 25, a total of 48 Iranian-made Shahed drones were launched against Ukraine, following a previous attack with 75 drones. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence had predicted that Russia would employ a combination of missiles and drones to target Ukrainian infrastructure during the winter.

Last year, Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy grid, causing widespread blackouts. However, this winter, Ukraine’s defense and energy officials have bolstered their preparations to mitigate the impact of such attacks. Nevertheless, Ukraine remains vigilant as defense officials anticipate more sophisticated and complex strikes from Russia.

FAQ:

Q: How long was the pause before Russia resumed the cruise missile attacks on Ukraine?

A: The pause lasted for nearly 80 days.

Q: Were any of the cruise missiles successfully intercepted?

A: Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted all missiles heading towards Kyiv.

Q: How many missiles were fired in total?

A: A total of 19 missiles were fired during the attack.

Q: What type of aircraft were utilized to launch the cruise missiles?

A: The cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft.

Q: Were there any previous drone attacks on Ukraine?

A: Yes, Ukraine has experienced significant drone attacks, with the latest being the launch of 48 Shahed drones on November 25.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)