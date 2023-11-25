An Unprecedented Drone Assault Shakes the Streets of Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine — In what is being described as the most significant drone attack since the beginning of the war, Russia launched an overwhelming offensive against the capital of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials confirm that nearly 75 Shahed drones were deployed in a coordinated strike from two directions – Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk region. The target: Kyiv itself.

The Ukrainian Air Force, in a Telegram post, revealed that this assault set a new record for the number of drones used in a single attack. While the air defenses managed to intercept 71 of the Iranian-made drones across various regions, the majority of them were stopped within the Kyiv region.

The Ukrainian air force deployed a range of measures, including anti-aircraft missile troops, tactical aviation, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units, to repel the drone attack. Furthermore, a Kh-59 guided missile was successfully eliminated in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Mykhailo Shamanov, a spokesman for the Kyiv city military administration, reports that waves of drones swarmed from different directions towards the capital, creating a chaotic and ominous scene above the city.

The people of Kyiv witnessed the drone offensive firsthand, with explosions and incessant buzzing filling the air. The military administration issued an urgent warning, urging residents to take shelter until the alarm ceases. The number of enemy UAVs entering Kyiv was significant, posing a severe threat to the safety of the city and its inhabitants.

According to Shamanov, this marks the fourth drone attack on Kyiv within a month, highlighting the escalating gravity of the situation.

Unfortunately, the assault did not come without casualties. As per Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, two individuals sustained injuries in the Solomianskyi district. The destructive power of the drones was evident as multiple structures, including residential and non-residential buildings, caught fire in the same district.

Notably, one of the downed drones caused damage to a five-story residential building in Solomianskyi, while the debris fell onto two other residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

Additionally, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, reported that the incident led to a fire in a kindergarten located in the Solomianskyi district.

The consequences of this alarming drone assault extended beyond physical damage. The city center experienced a power outage due to the attack on an overhead line, leaving 77 residential buildings and 120 establishments without electricity.

Ukraine finds itself grappling with an unprecedented threat as Russia continues to escalate its aggression. The conflict’s impact on civilian life is becoming increasingly apparent, emphasizing the need for decisive action and international support to preserve peace and safeguard the lives of those caught in the crossfire.

FAQs

1. What does UAV stand for?

UAV stands for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, commonly known as a drone. It refers to aircraft that operate without a human pilot on board.

2. How does electronic warfare help in repelling attacks like these?

Electronic warfare involves employing electromagnetic energy to deny or counteract the enemy’s use of the electromagnetic spectrum. It plays a crucial role in disrupting and neutralizing drone communication systems, making it more challenging for the drones to function effectively.

Sources: [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)