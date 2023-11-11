Russian Air Strikes Cause Havoc and Disruption in Ukraine

Russia unleashed a barrage of missile attacks targeting Kyiv and various regions across Ukraine, resulting in significant damage to energy facilities, power cuts, and numerous casualties. This escalation of aggression by Russia harks back to a similar air campaign witnessed last winter, which plunged the country into chaos with widespread electricity outages.

The impact of these recent attacks was felt in five regions of Ukraine, located in the west, center, and east. The grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported partial power cuts as a consequence of the assault. The affected regions include Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv. The damage to energy facilities in the western and central regions prompted the implementation of controlled blackouts.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, revealed that Russia launched a total of 43 cruise missiles, of which 36 were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. The missile strikes occurred in multiple waves, entering Ukrainian airspace from various directions while constantly altering their flight paths. The explosions from the missile impacts reverberated across Kyiv and its surrounding areas as dawn broke.

In the capital city, several non-residential buildings, as well as an infrastructure facility, suffered severe damage, resulting in a fire. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that seven individuals, including a nine-year-old girl, sustained injuries. Additionally, a hotel and several shopping kiosks were damaged in Cherkasy, located in central Ukraine, with seven people injured as a result of the assault.

Reports of explosions were also received from multiple regions, including Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskiy, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk. Lviv’s regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, confirmed that three Russian missiles struck the city of Drohobych in the West, near the Polish border. The attack led to damage to an infrastructure facility and warehouses in the area.

In a separate incident, two people lost their lives due to Russian shelling of a dormitory in the southern city of Kherson. The governor of the region, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this tragic event.

Furthermore, as part of its counteroffensive against Russian forces, Ukraine’s SBU security service and navy carried out a strike on the Saky air base in Russian-occupied Crimea. The attack resulted in significant damage to the base, as confirmed by a Ukrainian intelligence source. In retaliation, the Russian military claimed to have destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, without disclosing any information regarding casualties or damage inflicted.

The situation remains fluid, and the reports presented here could not be independently verified at this time. Nevertheless, the continuation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia raises concerns about the potential for further escalation and the impact on civilian lives.

FAQ

1. What regions of Ukraine were affected by the Russian air strikes?

– The missile attacks targeted various regions, including Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv.

2. How many missiles were fired by Russia, and how many were intercepted?

– Russia launched a total of 43 cruise missiles, with 36 being intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

3. Were there any casualties?

– At least 18 people were wounded as a result of the attacks, with two fatalities reported due to shelling in Kherson.

4. Did Ukraine retaliate against Russian forces?

– Yes, Ukraine’s SBU security service and navy conducted a strike on the Saky air base in Russian-occupied Crimea, resulting in significant damage.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/)