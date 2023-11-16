Russia’s Ministry of Defence has dismissed recent reports by the media regarding troop movements in Ukraine as a “provocation”. The ministry stated that the reports, initially published by two state news agencies, were false and quickly retracted.

Rather than relying on quotes from officials, let’s dive into the situation ourselves. Troop movements have long been a contentious issue between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides accusing each other of aggression. The latest reports suggest that Russian troops were being relocated to more favorable positions east of the Dnipro River in Ukraine. However, these claims have been met with skepticism.

In light of this incident, the Kremlin’s spokesperson declined to provide any comment, referring to it as a matter for the military. This response may indicate a lack of coordination within the military regarding media operations, as noted by various observers.

Interestingly, last week the US-based Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukraine had conducted attacks across the Dnipro in the Kherson region. Moreover, Russian military bloggers have also been reporting ongoing Ukrainian ground operations on the east bank. These actions suggest a continued conflict along the Dnipro River, intensifying the already tense situation.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, as of November 12, Russian forces have been conducting limited missile strikes in southern Ukraine. However, the Russian government appears to downplay these efforts, aiming to maintain control over the information space.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces have escalated attacks in eastern Ukraine, specifically targeting key front line cities. General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported increased Russian activity near Bakhmut, with attempts to recapture previously lost positions. Thankfully, Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled these enemy attacks.

As tensions persist between Russia and Ukraine, it is crucial to closely monitor the situation and seek accurate information from reliable sources. Amid the conflicting reports, it is essential to maintain transparency to avoid further escalation.

