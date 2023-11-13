Russia Adds Former Putin Adviser to Registry of “Foreign Agents”

In a recent development, the Russian Justice Ministry has added Andrei Illarionov, a former economic adviser to President Putin, to the registry of “foreign agents.” This label is applied by the government to individuals it perceives as opponents. Illarionov resigned from the Kremlin in 2005 and subsequently moved to the United States.

Those included in the registry face increased scrutiny and are obligated to provide detailed information about their finances, activities, and sources of income to the government. Failure to comply with these requirements may result in prosecution.

Illarionov, a vocal critic of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has been known to criticize the policies pursued by the Russian government in recent years, describing them as nothing short of a catastrophe. This outspokenness has likely contributed to his inclusion in the registry, with the Russian Justice Ministry claiming that Illarionov disseminated false information about the authorities and their decisions.

Despite the designation, Illarionov has not yet commented on the matter. It remains to be seen how this legal status will impact his activities and standing as a public figure.