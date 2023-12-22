Russia’s Losses in Ukraine: A Blow to Air Superiority

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, three Su-34 bombers were reportedly downed in a single day. The Ukrainian military, through its Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, made the claim on social media. These losses occurred in the southern area of operations, which has been the center of Kyiv’s counteroffensive efforts in the past six months. This adds to the growing total of Russian aircraft, now reaching 327, that Kyiv claims to have destroyed since February 2022.

The war in Ukraine has taken a toll on Russia’s air force, despite its numerical superiority. According to the Oryx open-source intelligence tracker, a total of 88 military planes have been downed, with 21 Su-34 strike aircraft destroyed since February 2022. Conversely, Ukrainian losses stand at 77 destroyed aircraft over the same period. These numbers paint a grim picture for Russia’s air force, which has been unable to suppress Ukrainian aerial operations despite its larger fleet and the supposed effectiveness of its long-range missiles intended to neutralize Kyiv’s aircraft on the ground.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the recently arrived U.S.-made MIM-104 Patriot air defense system may have been responsible for the destruction of the three Su-34 bombers on Friday. The presence of Western anti-aircraft systems, including the Patriots, has complicated matters for Russian pilots operating in contested airspace. Reports indicate that Russian pilots now rarely venture into Ukrainian or disputed territory due to the increased risks posed by these systems. The arrival of additional anti-aircraft capabilities is a cause for concern for Russia as Ukrainian leaders seek to make the skies even more treacherous for their pilots in the coming months and years.

During a recent visit to Washington, D.C., Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, emphasized the importance of receiving further air defense support from Western partners. Yermak highlighted the effectiveness of the Patriot systems and expressed confidence in the results they could achieve. Ukraine is set to bolster its aerial capabilities in 2024 with American-made F-16 fighter aircraft, and pilots are currently undergoing training on these advanced jets. The acquisition of F-16s is expected to pose a formidable challenge to Russia’s air superiority in the region.

As the conflict rages on, Ukraine seeks to leverage its alliances and military partnerships to establish a stronger defense against Russian aggression. The losses suffered by Russia’s air force, particularly the Su-34 bombers, underscore the challenges faced by Moscow in maintaining air superiority. The situation remains tense, with both sides vying for dominance in the skies over Ukraine.

