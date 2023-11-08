Russia Protests “Unfriendly Steps” by Armenia: Exploring the Growing Discord

Russia’s recent summoning of the Armenian ambassador to protest a series of “unfriendly steps” has once again highlighted the strained relationship between the two nations. Moscow has expressed dissatisfaction with Armenia’s decision to join the International Criminal Court, hold military exercises with the United States, and allow the Armenian prime minister’s wife to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned these actions and lodged a formal complaint with the ambassador.

The growing tension between Russia and Armenia is significant given the historical and strategic ties between the two countries. Armenia heavily relies on Russia for its defense supplies and hosts a Russian military base. Nevertheless, in recent months, Armenia has expressed strong discontent with Russian peacekeepers’ inability to resolve the Azerbaijani blockade of supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian region within Azerbaijan. Additionally, there have been deliberations within Armenia about whether to remain in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance led by Russia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has openly criticized the nation’s overreliance on Russia for security guarantees, deeming it a strategic mistake. He argues that Moscow, preoccupied with its conflict with Ukraine, has failed to fulfill its obligations and is gradually reducing its involvement in the South Caucasus region. In response, Moscow has asserted its commitment to being the primary guarantor of security in the Caucasus, which includes Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The recent escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan further compounds the complexities of the region. Both nations have accused each other of moving troops closer to their shared border. However, amidst the discord, a glimmer of hope emerged when a foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed willingness to allow Red Cross aid from Armenia into Nagorno-Karabakh, on the condition that Red Crescent aid from Azerbaijan is also permitted.

It is evident that the discord between Russia and Armenia stems from a confluence of factors beyond just recent events. The growing disillusionment within Armenia regarding its heavy reliance on Russian power, coupled with simmering conflicts in the South Caucasus, presents a complex web of challenges. As these tensions evolve, it remains to be seen how the relationship between Russia and Armenia will develop and whether a greater degree of cooperation or further estrangement lies on the horizon.