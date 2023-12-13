In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a group of dedicated volunteers in Moscow are working tirelessly to support their loved ones who are fighting on the frontlines. These volunteers, mostly female relatives of mobilized soldiers, sacrifice their free time to contribute to the war effort.

Natalia Yermakova, whose husband Alexander is currently serving in Ukraine, has found her purpose as a volunteer in a “Family Battalion.” She spends her days threading camouflage netting, creating signs for minefields, gathering candles for trenches, and assembling food parcels. Alongside around 40 other volunteers, she works out of an office belonging to the ruling United Russia party, displaying patriotic symbols and portraits of politicians.

Their mission goes beyond providing physical support. These volunteers aim to offer moral and emotional support to the soldiers, sending messages of kindness and solidarity. They take turns accompanying the deliveries they assemble to the Russian military in Ukrainian territories annexed by Russia.

As President Vladimir Putin seeks reelection, individuals like Yermakova play a crucial role in maintaining his support base. Their unwavering dedication to the “special military operation” in Ukraine demonstrates their belief in the necessity of Russia’s involvement.

While some wives of Russian soldiers demand demobilization to allow their husbands more time with their families, Yermakova does not share the same concern. She cherishes the moments she can be with her husband and appreciates the greater purpose behind their sacrifice.

Yermakova believes that Russia is awakening to the reality of the conflict and recognizing its significance. She aligns with the Kremlin’s stance that the war in Ukraine is part of a broader struggle for a fairer world order against what Putin perceives as a decadent West. Despite the West’s condemnation of Russia’s actions, Yermakova and many others view Ukraine as the aggressor, accusing them of mistreating Russian speakers in the east.

To ensure the safety of their husbands, the volunteers prioritize threading camouflage nets. This essential task helps conceal trenches and protect soldiers from enemy drones. In addition, they have begun sewing bandages and baking pies to provide comfort to their loved ones on the frontlines.

Yermakova has made several delivery runs, describing the area near the frontline as “a different world.” However, amidst the chaos of war, the thread of tango dancing runs through their lives. Yermakova and her husband have found solace in dancing, even amid challenging circumstances. They danced a tango during his 24-hour leave in Ukraine and included tango in their civil wedding ceremony.

These dedicated volunteers are an integral part of the support system for Russian soldiers. Their efforts reflect the resilience and commitment of individuals on the Russian home front, ensuring that those fighting on the frontlines are not forgotten.

FAQ

What is a “Family Battalion”?

A “Family Battalion” refers to a group of female relatives of mobilized soldiers who volunteer their time to support the war effort.

Why do these volunteers prioritize threading camouflage nets?

Threading camouflage nets is a crucial task as it helps conceal trenches and keep soldiers safe from enemy drones.

Why do some Russian soldiers’ wives demand demobilization?

Some wives of Russian soldiers believe that their husbands should be given more breaks to spend time with their families.

What is the Kremlin’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine?

The Kremlin sees the conflict in Ukraine as part of a wider struggle for a fairer world order against what President Putin perceives as a decadent West.

What do Russians like Yermakova accuse Ukraine of?

Many Russians, including Yermakova, accuse Ukraine of mistreating Russian speakers in the east since the Russian-backed uprising in 2014.