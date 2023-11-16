Russia and Belarus Reinvited to Nobel Prize Banquet, Iran Also Included

Ambassadors from Russia and Belarus, as well as Iran, have received invitations to attend the prestigious Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm. This comes after their exclusion from last year’s event due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision by the Nobel Foundation has sparked controversy and divided opinions.

The foundation claims that it wants to involve individuals who may not necessarily share the same values as the Nobel Prize. According to Vidar Helgesen, the executive director of the Nobel Foundation, the world is becoming increasingly divided, and dialogue between those with differing views is diminishing. By broadening the invitations, the foundation aims to celebrate the Nobel Prize and emphasize the importance of free science, culture, and peaceful societies.

The exclusion of Russians and Belarusians from various events has been a common occurrence since the invasion of Ukraine. Athletes from both countries have faced bans from participating in sporting events, and diplomats have been regularly excluded from summits. However, the Nobel Foundation’s decision to include them this year aims to prevent further polarization.

The Nobel Foundation’s statement emphasized that the achievements recognized by the Nobel Prize require openness, exchange, and dialogue between people and nations. By inviting Russia, Belarus, and Iran, the foundation aims to send a message of reaching out to everyone.

While some have praised the decision, others have deemed it “extremely inappropriate.” Swedish MEP Karin Karlsbro criticized the foundation for inviting “three rogue states” that suppress their citizens and wage war and terror in their own and neighboring countries. She argued that this decision sets a dangerous precedent and undermines global cohesion, particularly in supporting Ukraine during its conflict with Russia.

Interestingly, the Nobel Foundation also broke its long-standing policy by inviting the leader of Sweden Democrats, a far-right party that is part of the country’s coalition government. However, despite being invited for the first time, Jimmie Akesson, the leader of Sweden Democrats, declined the invitation.

The annual Nobel Banquet is scheduled to take place in Stockholm on December 10, where five out of six Nobel Prizes are awarded. The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is held separately in Oslo, Norway.

