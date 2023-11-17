Russia’s Potential Winter Attacks on Ukrainian Infrastructure

The UK Ministry of Defence has expressed concerns over Russia’s potential missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the upcoming winter season, similar to their actions last year. These findings were revealed in a recent intelligence update by the UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda.

According to the report, Russia had launched attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure from October 2022 to March 2023. The main weapon of choice during these attacks was the Kh-101 missile (AS-23a KODIAK), which were launched from strategic aircraft within Russian territory.

The UK Ministry of Defence highlighted that since April 2023, Russia’s spending on air-launched cruise missiles has decreased. However, Russian leaders have emphasized their efforts to ramp up production of such weapons using publicly available data. This indicates that Russia may be able to accumulate a significant stockpile of Air-launched cruise missiles (ALCMs) and possibly target Ukrainian infrastructure again during the winter.

It is important to note that in a previous analysis, UK Defence Intelligence evaluated the damage caused by a missile strike from Ukraine to the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don and the landing ship Minsk. These vessels were undergoing repairs in Sevastopol’s dry-dock at the time.

