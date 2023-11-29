In recent years, Russia has implemented a series of strict laws in an attempt to preserve its national identity and combat perceived threats from the West. The latest measure being considered is a “loyalty agreement,” which would require foreigners entering the country to adhere to certain guidelines and refrain from criticizing Russian policies, discrediting Soviet military history, or promoting non-traditional family values.

The proposed agreement, prepared by Russia’s interior ministry, aims to prevent interference in the activities of Russian public authorities and to safeguard the image of the state. It would forbid foreigners from publicly discrediting Russia’s foreign and domestic policies, as well as its public officials. Additionally, the agreement would address moral values, family, and the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations.

One significant aspect of the proposed agreement is its prohibition on distorting the historical truth about the Soviet people’s contributions during World War Two. The Soviet Union suffered immense losses during the war and played a crucial role in the defeat of fascism. By preserving the historical facts related to this period, Russia seeks to uphold the memory of those who sacrificed their lives and highlight the country’s significant role in the victory over Nazi forces.

Although it remains unclear which foreigners the agreement would apply to and what consequences would result from non-compliance, the introduction of such a measure has raised concerns among opposition activists and foreign diplomats in Moscow. Critics argue that it represents an infringement on freedom of speech and expression, curbing dissenting voices in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. However, the Kremlin maintains that some level of censorship is necessary during times of conflict, such as the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

To become law, the draft legislation must be presented to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, and undergo committee review and multiple readings before being submitted to President Vladimir Putin for final approval. While the proposed law is still in the advanced stages, certain details are yet to be finalized.

It is worth noting that Russia has already implemented various restrictions on foreigners from “unfriendly countries” in response to sanctions imposed by those nations due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. These restrictions aim to safeguard national security and protect Russian interests.

By proposing this loyalty agreement, Russia aims to assert its national identity and protect its values in the face of what it perceives as Western decadence. While critics argue that it stifles freedom of expression, proponents argue that it is essential for maintaining social cohesion and safeguarding the nation’s interests during challenging times.

