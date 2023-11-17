Russia’s Acquisition of Ukraine’s Natural Resources: A Geopolitical Strategy

Russia’s recent occupation of Ukraine has resulted in the plundering of Ukraine’s highly coveted and strategically important natural resources. The impact of this acquisition is significant, as it has disrupted the country’s mining industry and caused a drastic drop in steel production and ore exports. The consequences of Russia’s actions reach far beyond the economic sphere, with geopolitical interests and control over global resources at the forefront of their motives.

One of the most affected resources is iron ore, with Ukraine previously mining 4.5 million tons annually. This high-quality iron ore was mainly exported to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Austria, generating a substantial income for Ukrainian mines. However, since the arrival of Russian troops in Dniprorudne, these resources have been redirected to Russia, leaving Ukrainian, Slovak, and Czech investors without their properties.

The impact on Ukraine’s steel production has been severe, with exports dropping by 80% in the first half of 2023 compared to the previous year. Russian attacks on major Ukrainian steel mills further exacerbate the situation, leaving the remaining operational mills struggling to meet production demands. This targeted disruption of Ukraine’s economic potential underpins Russia’s geopolitical strategy.

Aside from iron ore, Ukraine possesses other valuable resources, including coal, titanium, and manganese. Ukraine’s coal deposits, which account for 80% of its reserves, are located in the Russian-occupied regions. As a result, Ukraine is now forced to import coal from countries such as the United States and South Africa, burdening the country with additional costs due to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. This logistical challenge hampers both resource export and industrial competitiveness.

Russia’s motivations in seizing Ukraine’s resources extend beyond economic interests. Olivia Lazard, an expert from the Brussels-based Carnegie Europe think tank, highlights that the Kremlin’s ambition for control of strategic resources is a recurring theme in Russian foreign policy. This can be observed through their push for access to resources in Africa and their recent interest in Ukraine’s lithium reserves.

Lithium, a critical mineral for smartphone and car batteries, is in high demand globally. Ukraine claims to have the largest lithium reserves in Europe, making it an attractive target for foreign investors. However, concrete figures remain undisclosed. Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territories, including the lithium-rich regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, poses a threat to Ukraine’s potential lithium mining industry. Additionally, Russia controls three of Ukraine’s rare earth deposits, including zirconium, uranium, graphite, and titanium, all of which are expected to be in high demand in the future.

Russia’s acquisition of Ukraine’s natural resources serves as a geopolitical strategy to extend its control on global resource supplies, counter the influence of the European Union (EU) and NATO, and capitalize on the growing scarcity of resources caused by climate change. As the world increasingly recognizes the importance of natural resources for energy provision, food security, and water supplies, Russia’s control over these resources provides them with leverage in international relations.

