In the heart of Ukraine lies the city of Dniprorudne, known for its bountiful reserves of iron ore. For years, this resource has been a key driver of economic growth, with millions of tons of high-quality iron ore mined annually. The majority of these minerals were exported to neighboring countries, bringing in substantial revenue for the mining industry and the city itself. However, all of this has changed dramatically since the Russian occupation of Dniprorudne in 2022.

Under Russian control, Ukraine’s valuable natural resources have been plundered and redirected to Russia. Russian troops have seized the property of Ukrainian, Slovak, and Czech investors in the mining industry, leaving them devastated and without recourse. This aggressive acquisition of Ukraine’s resources has had far-reaching consequences for the country’s economy.

According to industry analysts, metallurgy ore exports have plummeted by nearly 60% since 2021, resulting in a loss of billions of dollars in revenue. This decline is partly attributed to Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian mining regions. The situation is dire, with estimates suggesting that the total value of deposits in occupied Ukraine exceeds $12 trillion. Besides iron ore, Ukraine also boasts significant deposits of coal, titanium, manganese, gold, natural gas, oil, kaolin, salt, gypsum, zirconium, and uranium.

Ukraine’s steel production, a vital sector for the country, has been severely impacted by the resource shortage. In 2021, the country exported almost 20 million tons of metallurgical products. However, this figure dropped dramatically to just 2.5 million tons in the first half of 2023. These figures suggest an alarming 80% decline in steel exports. Russian troops destroyed major Ukrainian steel mills during the invasion of Mariupol, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the remaining operational mills.

Russia’s control over Ukraine’s resources extends beyond iron ore and steel. Approximately 80% of Ukrainian coal deposits are now located in Russian-occupied regions, with all of Ukraine’s anthracite under Russian control. This has forced Ukraine to import coal from distant countries like the United States and South Africa, incurring significant costs due to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports. These logistical obstacles also hamper the export of goods, negatively impacting Ukraine’s industrial competitiveness.

The motives behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine were not merely political but also driven by a desire to gain control of valuable resources. This pattern aligns with Russia’s previous endeavors in Africa, where the Kremlin sought access to gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, and other strategic resources through mercenary groups like Wagner. The European Union has also recognized the significance of Ukraine’s resources, establishing a strategic resource partnership just months before the invasion. Two-thirds of the natural resources required for the EU’s green energy transition could potentially come from Ukraine.

As the world grapples with the imminent threats of climate change, resources like lithium have become increasingly coveted. Ukraine claims to possess the “largest lithium reserves in Europe,” making it an attractive prospect for foreign investors. However, the exact reserves remain undisclosed. Russia has already set its sights on Ukrainian lithium deposits, including Kruta Balka and Shevchenko, both now under Russian occupation. The economic viability of mining lithium in Ukraine depends on numerous factors, including geological complexities and additional risk factors.

While Russia’s seizure of Ukraine’s natural resources is devastating for the country and its economy, it also signifies a larger geopolitical power struggle. Russia aims to extend its control and counter the influence of the European Union and NATO. The shortage of global resources triggered by the climate crisis has further intensified Russia’s pursuit, as it seeks to position itself as a dominant player in energy, food, and water supply chains.

Ukraine finds itself grappling with the dire consequences of losing control over its natural resources. The path to recovery will be challenging, requiring support from the international community and concerted efforts to rebuild and regain economic stability. As Ukraine continues to face these challenges, it is essential for the world to reflect on the broader implications of resource exploitation and the need for sustainable resource management.

