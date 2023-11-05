Russia Vows Support for Afghanistan Amid Talks with Taliban

Amidst discussions on regional threats and the formation of an inclusive government, Russian officials reaffirmed their commitment to assisting Afghanistan independently and through the World Food Program. The talks took place in Kazan, Russia, as Moscow seeks to maintain its influence in Central Asia while simultaneously engaging in conflict with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, attended the gathering, emphasizing Russia’s dedication to supporting Afghanistan in various capacities. Although Western countries have been criticized for a “complete failure” in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that they bear the primary responsibility for rebuilding the country.

The Taliban’s seizure of power in mid-August 2021 prompted concerns about the restrictions imposed on women and girls, along with the group’s interpretation of Islamic law. As the Taliban regime remains unrecognized by any country, the United Nations asserts that recognition is unlikely until the severe restrictions are lifted. However, Russia has maintained talks with the Taliban and other Afghan factions since 2017, aiming to establish contact.

Kabulov has previously stated that international recognition of the Taliban will depend on the inclusivity of their government and their record on human rights. Despite designating the group as a terrorist organization in 2003, Russia has pursued communications with the Taliban to aid in stabilizing Afghanistan. The Soviet Union’s previous involvement in Afghanistan, marked by a 10-year war ending in 1989, adds historical context to Russia’s interactions with the country.

Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed that Afghanistan does not enforce its forms of governance on others, calling for regional countries to engage with the Islamic Emirate instead of prescribing government structures. Muttaqi invited individuals from various backgrounds, including tourists, diplomats, aid workers, journalists, and researchers, to visit Afghanistan and experience life under the Taliban’s administration firsthand.