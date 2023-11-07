Russia reaffirmed its commitment to assisting Afghanistan during talks with Taliban representatives in Kazan, emphasizing its support both independently and through the United Nations’ World Food Program. While Moscow seeks to maintain its influence in Central Asia amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the discussions centered on regional threats and the establishment of an inclusive government, according to Russian state news agency Tass.

Although Western countries have been criticized by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for their perceived failure in Afghanistan, Moscow remains dedicated to aiding the war-torn nation. The Taliban’s takeover in mid-August 2021 prompted the imposition of strict rules based on their interpretation of Islamic law. These restrictions, particularly on women and girls, have hindered the formal recognition of the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers.

Recognizing the importance of inclusivity and human rights, Russia has been engaging with the Taliban since 2017, hosting multiple meetings involving various Afghan factions and nearby nations such as China, Pakistan, Iran, India, and Central Asian countries. Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan, has stressed that international recognition of the Taliban will depend on the nature of their government and their adherence to human rights principles.

While Russia previously designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization, it has pursued dialogue with the group to contribute to Afghanistan’s stability. Russian officials argue that these exchanges are vital, despite the apparent contradiction with Russian law. The Soviet Union’s own history in Afghanistan, where it engaged in a decade-long conflict before withdrawing in 1989, provides Moscow with insights into the complexities of the region.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister, called on regional countries to engage directly with the newly formed Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan instead of prescribing forms of governance. He invited tourists, diplomats, aid workers, journalists, and researchers to witness the situation in Afghanistan firsthand, asserting that they can travel with confidence and freedom within the country.

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to evolve, Russia’s commitment to supporting stability and inclusivity remains steadfast. By engaging with the Taliban and advocating for international recognition based on their actions, Moscow aims to contribute to a more prosperous and peaceful future for Afghanistan.