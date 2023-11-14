Russia Aims to Strengthen Fish and Seafood Exports to China Following Japan’s Ban

Russia has set its sights on growing its fish and seafood exports to China in response to the recent ban imposed by China on Japanese seafood imports. The ban was put in place due to concerns about radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant being released into the sea.

Russia has long been a key supplier of marine products to China, with 894 Russian companies authorized to export seafood to the country, according to the Russian food safety watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor. In an effort to expand its presence in the Chinese market, Rosselkhoznadzor is actively working to increase the number of certified Russian companies and ships, as well as the volume and range of products being exported.

To facilitate this expansion, Rosselkhoznadzor is engaging in dialogue with China to address seafood safety concerns and finalize regulations for the supply of Russian marine products. The agency recognizes the promising nature of the Chinese market for Russian fish products and is committed to seizing this opportunity.

China has been a significant destination for Russian aquatic product exports, with over half of the shipments between January and August being directed to China. The exports primarily consist of pollock, herring, flounder, sardine, cod, and crab. Russia exported approximately 2.3 million metric tons of marine products worth $6.1 billion last year, with China, South Korea, and Japan being the largest importers.

Japan has defended its seafood quality and criticized the claims made by Russia and China, asserting that there is no scientific evidence supporting the alleged contamination. They also emphasize that pollution levels in the water are below the safe drinking standards set by the World Health Organization.

Despite the differing opinions, Rosselkhoznadzor has tightened the screening measures for Japanese seafood imports, although the volumes are relatively small. Additionally, the agency highlights that the currents in the Russian Far East, where a majority of the country’s seafood is caught, would prevent contamination of marine products caught by Russian ships. It is further ensuring the radiological control of seafood caught in Russian waters near Fukushima by conducting selective sampling for radiation levels.

As Russia aims to capitalize on the ban on Japanese seafood imports, it remains committed to maintaining the safety and quality standards of its exported marine products, and looks forward to strengthening its partnership with China in the realm of fish and seafood trade.

FAQ

What prompted China to ban Japanese seafood imports?

China banned Japanese seafood imports due to concerns about the release of treated radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

Why is Russia focusing on increasing fish and seafood exports to China?

With the ban on Japanese seafood imports, Russia sees an opportunity to expand its presence in the Chinese market and increase its exports of fish and seafood.

What types of marine products does Russia export to China?

Russia primarily exports pollock, herring, flounder, sardine, cod, and crab to China.

How important is China as a market for Russian aquatic products?

China is a significant market for Russian aquatic products, accounting for over half of the country’s exports between January and August.

What measures is Russia taking to ensure the safety of its seafood exports?

Russia’s food safety watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, is tightening screening measures for Japanese seafood imports and implementing radiological control of seafood caught in Russian waters near Fukushima through selective sampling for radiation levels.