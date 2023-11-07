Russian authorities are currently holding local elections in occupied parts of Ukraine, including the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia. The voting, which began recently, will conclude on Sunday. These elections have been met with strong opposition from both the Ukrainian government and the international community.

The motivation behind these elections appears to be Russia’s desire to further tighten its grip on the territories it illegally annexed a year ago. By installing their own legislatures in the occupied regions, Russia aims to exert increased control over the territories it does not fully command.

However, these elections have been widely criticized for violating international law. The Council of Europe, the foremost human rights body in Europe, has denounced the elections as a flagrant breach of international law that Russia continues to disregard. The Ukrainian parliament has also echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the balloting poses a serious threat to the lives of Ukrainians, particularly in areas where active hostilities are still ongoing.

Kyiv has urged other countries not to recognize the results of these elections, labeling them as “fake elections.” It is clear that Ukraine and the international community do not consider the outcome of this voting process as legitimate.

While the main contender in the elections is United Russia, the ruling party loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, other parties such as the Communist Party and the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party are also participating. Yet, the credibility of the voting process has been questioned, especially in Kherson and Zaporizhia. Reports suggest that poll workers, accompanied by armed soldiers, have been making house calls to ensure participation. Many voters in these regions have little knowledge about the candidates, with a significant number allegedly arriving from Russia, even from remote areas like Siberia and the Far East.

Overall, these controversial elections are seen as another attempt by Russia to manipulate the political landscape in occupied Ukrainian territories. It is evident that for some residents in Donetsk and Luhansk, who have been under Russian-backed separatist control since 2014, the vote represents a confirmation of their sense of affiliation with Russia. However, in other areas, such as Kherson and Zaporizhia, local residents perceive the elections as mere propaganda tools without any real impact on their lives.

In conclusion, while Russia proceeds with these local elections in occupied Ukrainian territories, their legitimacy is widely disputed. The international community continues to stand with Ukraine in denouncing these elections as a breach of international law and an illegitimate attempt by Russia to solidify its control over the territories it occupies.