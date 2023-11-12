Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Grain Depots Continues Amidst New Shipping Corridor

In a recent escalation, Russian forces targeted grain terminals and storage facilities in Ukraine’s Odesa region, impacting crucial infrastructure for grain transport. Kyiv had been increasingly relying on these facilities along the Danube River as an alternative route to Europe after a wartime export deal through the Black Sea was terminated by Moscow. The attacks aimed to disrupt Ukraine’s agricultural exports, which are vital for global supplies of wheat, barley, and sunflower oil.

To adapt to the disrupted export routes, Ukraine has been rerouting its grain transport through the Danube River, as well as road and rail links into Europe. However, this alternative route is significantly more expensive, and the Danube ports can handle much lower volumes compared to seaports. These challenges have created concerns among some European countries regarding local grain prices.

The recent attacks, carried out by Russian drones, targeted port terminals and grain silos, including those in the Danube delta. Fortunately, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 13 drones over the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. These attacks are part of a series of aerial strikes by Russia on the Danube delta ports, situated just a few miles from the Romanian border. The Danube River is a crucial transport route and the second-longest river in Europe.

Meanwhile, a container ship that had been stuck in the port of Odesa since February 2022 finally set sail through a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping in the Black Sea. The ship, named Joseph Schulte and flagged in Hong Kong, was the first vessel to sail since July 16. Ukraine sought ratification of this corridor by the International Maritime Organization in order to ensure safer passage for civilian shipping vessels.

However, the journey through the Black Sea remains risky due to the presence of sea mines, and ship insurance costs are likely to be high for operators. Despite these challenges, black sea shipping has remained steady since the termination of the grain deal. However, shipments out of Ukraine have experienced a decline.

Ukraine has informed the International Maritime Organization that it will provide guarantees of compensation for any potential damage incurred during the journey through the temporary shipping corridor. The United States has warned that the Russian military may target civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea further adding to the risks associated with this route.

In a recent incident, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo ship from Palau in the southern Black Sea. The vessel, Sukru Okan, was heading towards the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail. This incident highlights the tensions and potential dangers faced by merchant ships in the region.

The Joseph Schulte, which is currently sailing through the temporary corridor, is carrying over 30,000 tons of cargo, including food products. The primary use of this corridor will be to evacuate the ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the outbreak of the war. It will provide an essential lifeline for these vessels to reach their intended destinations safely.

In addition to the ongoing attacks and shipping challenges, Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive against Russian-backed troops. Claiming another milestone, Ukrainian officials declared the retaking of a village in the eastern Donetsk region. These claims, however, cannot be independently verified. Despite making progress, Ukrainian forces face strong defensive lines and lack air support in their advances.

In a separate development, the Russian military reported shooting down three drones over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow, blaming Ukraine for the attack. Fortunately, no damage or casualties were reported.

