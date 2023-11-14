Russian Aggression Continues in Ukraine: Danube Port Targeted

In a blatant act of aggression, Russian drones launched an attack on Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa, specifically targeting a Danube port that lies on the border with NATO member Romania. This provocative act has been overwhelmingly condemned by Bucharest, which rightfully denounces Moscow’s actions.

The Russian government has been relentlessly targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Black Sea and the Danube, ever since it abandoned a crucial agreement that permitted the safe passage of ships carrying grain. These attacks have been ongoing for weeks, causing significant damage to the region.

Interestingly, this attack occurred just before a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who seeks to revive the grain deal. This timing raises questions about Russia’s motive and highlights the escalating tensions in the region.

Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, reported that Russia employed Shahed drones, manufactured in Iran, for this assault. Ukrainian forces were able to successfully bring down 22 of these hostile drones. However, it was revealed that some of the drones targeted the Danube area, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure.

The Danube ports of Reni and Ismail have been repeatedly targeted by Moscow over the past few weeks. These ports, which are in close proximity to Romania and neighboring Moldova, are critical trade and transportation hubs. The destruction caused by these attacks is not only unjustified but also in clear violation of international humanitarian laws.

Romania’s defense ministry expressed deep concern and criticized Russia’s actions. While acknowledging that the drone attacks did not directly threaten Romania’s territory or territorial waters, Bucharest emphasized that such aggression is unacceptable and against international norms.

Moldova, a neighboring country, condemned the attack, describing it as “brutal.” Moldova’s pro-European Union President Maia Sandu called for Russia to be held accountable for the infrastructure destruction caused by its military actions.

Despite these aggressive acts, Ukraine has made considerable progress in its counteroffensive on the southern front. Kyiv recently announced the recapture of the strategically important village of Robotyne, which will pave the way for further advancements toward Moscow-annexed Crimea.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, leading the southern counteroffensive, shared that Ukrainian forces have successfully breached Russian lines near Zaporizhzhia, marking a significant breakthrough. While the heavily mined territory initially slowed down Ukrainian troops, they have managed to clear a route by foot and during nighttime operations.

General Tarnavskiy revealed that Ukrainian forces have resumed vehicle operations, and Russia has responded by redeploying its troops. Despite the challenges and losses faced by Ukraine, General Tarnavskiy remains resolute, believing that Russia will eventually exhaust its resources, giving Ukraine the advantage.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, it is crucial for the international community to condemn these acts of aggression and support Ukraine in its pursuit of peace and sovereignty.

