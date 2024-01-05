Russian Strikes on Ukraine: New Alliances and Escalation

Amidst diminishing aid funds from the United States, Russia has resorted to using North Korean missiles to target Ukraine, and is actively seeking assistance from Iran for additional ballistic weaponry. These developments mark a concerning escalation in Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, as well as the deepening relationships between Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, Russia has already launched North Korean rockets into Ukraine on multiple occasions in recent weeks. This move comes as a consequence of Russia’s growing isolation on the global stage due to sanctions and export controls. In an effort to procure military equipment, Russia has turned to like-minded states such as North Korea.

The North Korean missiles deployed by Russia have a range of up to 550 miles, enabling them to target Ukrainian territories effectively. The attacks carried out have raised alarms among US officials, who warn of the potential implications for global security if this collaboration between Russia and North Korea persists.

The first missile launch took place on December 30, following a significant aerial barrage from Russia into Ukraine. Although one missile landed in an open field in the southeastern region of Ukraine, the full impact of these attacks is still being assessed. The Russian aggression continued on January 2, when they sent multiple North Korean missiles into Ukraine, including as part of an overnight aerial attack. US officials are still determining the extent of the damage caused.

It is expected that Russia will continue to utilize North Korean missiles to target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. This represents a worrying development and raises concerns about the security implications not only for Ukraine but also for the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole.

In return for its support, North Korea is seeking military assistance from Russia, which includes fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment or materials, and other advanced technologies. This collaboration between Russia and North Korea poses a significant risk to regional stability, particularly in the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific.

In addition to North Korea, Russia is also engaged in talks with Iran to obtain close-range ballistic missiles specifically to be used against Ukraine. While the weapons have yet to be delivered, negotiations between Russia and Iran are progressing. Recent interactions between the two countries indicate that a deal is looming, with Iran showcasing ballistic missiles and missile-support systems to visiting Russian delegations.

Meanwhile, the United States finds itself without sufficient funding to provide further military aid and equipment to Ukraine. Congress is currently caught in a stalemate over a supplemental funding bill that would allocate $61.4 billion for Ukraine. As Russia seeks support from its allies to replenish its military resources, the Biden administration is emphasizing its commitment to stand with Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its actions.

The recent missile launches prompted the United States to raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council, demanding that Russia be held responsible for violating international obligations once again. Additionally, the Biden administration plans to impose additional sanctions against parties involved in facilitating arms transfers between Russia and North Korea, as well as between Russia and Iran, which directly contravene multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

As tensions continue to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, the global community must remain vigilant. The actions of Russia, in coordination with North Korea and Iran, pose a significant threat to regional stability, and decisive measures must be taken to address this growing concern. Only through collective efforts and unified action can we hope to de-escalate the situation and protect the interests of Ukraine and global security.

