Two Russian hypersonic missiles struck an apartment building and a hotel popular with international journalists covering the war in eastern Ukraine. The attack occurred about 30 miles from the front line. The strike resulted in the death of seven people, including two children, and 81 others were wounded, with almost half of them being Ukrainian fire and rescue workers. The second missile hit about 40 minutes after the first, catching emergency services off guard.

Russian officials claimed that they had targeted a Ukrainian army command post in Pokrovsk. However, Ukrainian officials accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of deliberately targeting first responders. Ivan Vyhivskyi, Ukraine’s National Police chief, stated that the police were at the scene to rescue people after the first strike and were intentionally struck by the second missile.

Residents of Pokrovsk quickly turned into rescuers after the attack, as they scrambled to help the wounded. Many experienced injuries themselves, such as Kateryna, a 58-year-old woman who suffered shrapnel wounds to her neck, and Lydia, a 75-year-old neighbor who had cuts on her back, knee, and legs from a falling window.

The local hotel Druzhba, often frequented by journalists covering the war, was also damaged in the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s actions, stating that they aimed to leave only destruction and urged the need to stop Russian terror.

Adding to the tense situation, Ukraine’s counterintelligence services announced the arrest of three more Ukrainian women from the Pokrovsk district. These women were allegedly part of a covert network of Russian agents, transmitting information about Ukrainian military activities to the enemy. The women were accused of secretly taking photographs of Ukrainian objects in the area.

The proximity of the Donetsk region to Russia, along with the historical affinity among the local population for Moscow, gives credence to the counterintelligence agency’s claims. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a source of great concern, with innocent lives being lost and tensions escalating.