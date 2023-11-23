Russian Military Defeats on the Dnieper River: A Strategic Setback

In a surprising turn of events, Russian military forces have faced several defeats along the east bank of the Dnieper River. This tactical failure has left Russian leaders disappointed, according to the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense (MOD).

The MOD’s intelligence update reveals that fighting has resumed in southern Ukraine, particularly around the village of Krynky. Ukrainian marines maintain a bridgehead on the east bank of the Dnieper, which has allowed them to launch notable offensive operations within 50 miles of Crimea.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank has reported that Ukraine has gained the upper hand in battles in this region. Reports suggest that Ukrainian units have expanded their control in the western part of Krynky, located 18 miles northeast of Kherson City and just a mile from the Dnieper.

This ground fighting has been marked by intense infantry combat and artillery exchanges in complex, wooded terrain. Ukrainian forces have made effective use of small attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, while the Russian Air Force has launched numerous sorties in support of frontline troops, primarily targeting beyond the range of Ukraine’s air defenses.

While major battles continue to unfold in other parts of Ukraine, losing control of Krynky would be a significant tactical blow for Russia. The MOD stated that Russian officials view the ongoing fighting in this area as highly unfortunate. A year ago, Russia had withdrawn from the west bank of the Dnieper River with the intention of keeping Ukrainian forces west of the river and maintaining a relatively stable sector while deploying its forces elsewhere.

Pro-Kremlin journalist Semyon Pegov, through his WarGonzo Telegram channel, shared maps of the battlefield around Krynky that showcased the progress made by Ukrainian forces. Pegov warned that if this success continues, the Russian Armed Forces will face serious challenges.

The outcome of these battles along the Dnieper River will undoubtedly have significant implications for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as for the strategic calculations of both sides.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the significance of the Dnieper River in this conflict?

A: The Dnieper River serves as a strategic dividing line between Ukrainian-held territory and areas under Russian control or influence. Controlling the river and its surrounding areas provides a military advantage to either side.

Q: How have Ukrainian forces gained the upper hand in battles along the Dnieper?

A: Ukrainian forces have employed effective tactics, including the use of small attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, to disrupt and undermine Russian military operations. Additionally, they have capitalized on the complex terrain and utilized their defensive capabilities to repel Russian advances.

Q: What are the potential consequences of losing control of Krynky for Russia?

A: Losing control of Krynky would not only be a significant strategic setback but also a blow to Russia’s overall military objectives. It would compromise their ability to maintain a stable sector and potentially require significant resources and reinforcements to regain control.

Sources:

– United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense (MOD)

– Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

– WarGonzo Telegram Channel