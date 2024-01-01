Unrelenting Attacks: The Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine has taken a devastating toll on the lives of civilians, with indiscriminate attacks causing widespread casualties. The United Kingdom, alongside other nations, expresses deep regret for the loss of civilian lives, particularly when children are caught in the midst of violence. Upholding international humanitarian law and reminding all parties involved of their obligations is a key priority for the UK.

Within the UN Security Council meeting, Russia attempted to draw equivalence by discussing Ukrainian strikes in Russia. However, it is crucial to clarify that the war in Ukraine is an invasion initiated by Russia. The presence of hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers in Ukraine starkly contrasts with the absence of any Ukrainian soldiers in Russia. Disinformation campaigns cannot overshadow the fact that Russia is responsible for instigating this invasion.

Russia has consistently shifted blame, first accusing Ukraine of the strikes and then attempting to hold Czechia accountable. Most recently, the Russian ambassador pointed fingers at the UK, the US, and the EU. Yet, if Russia seeks someone to blame for the casualties in this war, it should start with President Putin. His decision to send numerous Russian servicemen and women into combat has tragically resulted in needless deaths.

In 2022, President Putin justified the invasion as a means to prevent a supposed genocide in the Donbas region. However, the International Court of Justice rejected this claim and swiftly ordered Russia to cease its invasion. The true objectives of Russia became evident when it attempted to annex more Ukrainian territory, an action firmly rejected by the international community. The United Nations consistently demanded that Russia withdraw its forces and put an end to the invasion.

As discussed in previous meetings, Russia has now resorted to indiscriminate attacks on civilians after failing to achieve victory through military means. Tragically, this week’s attacks in Ukraine have generated the highest death toll since the conflict began. The number of innocent children among the casualties continues to rise. Shockingly, over 10,000 civilians, including more than 560 children, have lost their lives, and a staggering 18,500 people have been injured in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

It is important to recognize that Ukraine did not initiate this war but has the right to defend itself. The UK stands firmly alongside Ukraine, reiterating its unwavering support. The onus lies on Russia to respect the principles outlined in the UN Charter, bring an end to the war, and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

