Russia’s New Strategy in Ukraine Revealed: A Prolonged Conflict

Russia has unveiled its new strategy for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, indicating an extended period of warfare between the two nations. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently reported that Russia’s plans align with its objective of engaging in a prolonged conflict with Ukraine. The war, which began in February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, has already witnessed significant military casualties on both sides.

In September 2022, Russia annexed portions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, despite the international community refusing to recognize this action. Currently, Kyiv is fiercely resisting Moscow’s attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk. However, Russian forces have steadily advanced around the industrial settlement. On October 10, Moscow launched an offensive on Avdiivka, resulting in some of the bloodiest clashes of the war so far.

The ISW, a prominent think tank based in Washington, D.C., cited a report by the German outlet BILD, which claimed that Russia intends to occupy Ukrainian territories beyond the already annexed oblasts throughout 2024-2026. While the ISW could not independently confirm the accuracy of BILD’s report, they highlighted its plausibility.

Under this new plan, Russia aims to seize control of the entire Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and further advance towards the Oskil River in Kharkiv oblast by the end of 2024, as per BILD’s undisclosed intelligence sources. The ISW emphasized that Russia’s reported medium to long-term ambitions of annexing additional territories are credible, given the recent expansionist rhetoric of Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. Russian forces continue their offensive operations in Kharkiv Oblast, gradually expanding their positions beyond the current front lines.

Both Russia and Ukraine have recently experienced a surge in drone attacks. Ukraine’s air force claimed the successful interception of 30 out of 31 drones launched against multiple regions. Russia also reported thwarting several Ukrainian drone attacks. These incidents further escalate tensions between the two nations.

According to BILD, Russia’s future plans include taking over significant portions of the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, and Kharkiv regions between 2025 and 2026. The revelation of these long-term strategies highlights the intention to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, indicating that a resolution remains distant.

