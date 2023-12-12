Russian Military Faces Significant Losses in Ukraine War, US Assessment Shows

A recently declassified US intelligence assessment reveals that Russia has suffered substantial losses in its military forces since the start of the Ukraine war. According to the assessment, Russia has lost a staggering 87% of its active-duty ground troops and two-thirds of its pre-invasion tanks. This significant reduction in forces highlights the toll the conflict has taken on Russia’s military capabilities.

Despite these heavy losses, Russian President Vladimir Putin remains determined to push forward as the war approaches its two-year anniversary. However, US officials warn that Ukraine remains deeply vulnerable and that a Ukrainian counteroffensive has stagnated in recent months. It is unlikely that major gains will be made in the coming months, according to US assessments.

The assessment, which was sent to Capitol Hill on Monday, comes at a crucial time as some Republicans are hesitant to provide additional funding for Ukraine. The Biden administration is actively advocating for supplemental funding to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington is aimed at securing the vital military and economic aid Ukraine needs to continue its battle against Russia.

Russia has managed to sustain its war effort by relaxing recruitment standards and utilizing older equipment from Soviet-era stockpiles. However, the assessment also reveals that the conflict has set back Russia’s efforts to modernize its ground forces by 15 years.

The assessment provides concerning figures regarding the losses suffered by Russia. Out of the 360,000 troops that entered Ukraine, Russia has lost 315,000 on the battlefield. Additionally, 2,200 out of 3,500 tanks, and 4,400 out of 13,600 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers have been destroyed.

The assessment states, “As of late November, Russia lost over a quarter of its pre-invasion stockpiles of ground forces equipment.” This has significantly reduced the scale and complexity of Russian offensive operations, explaining the lack of major gains in Ukraine since early 2022.

While CNN has reached out to the Russian Embassy in Washington for comment, it is worth noting that the political environment in Washington poses a great challenge to Ukraine. Some Republicans are reluctant to provide additional funding, and Senate Republicans are insisting on including it in a broader spending package. The Biden administration warns that the US will soon face financial limitations in its support for Ukraine.

Other declassified intelligence indicates that Russia believes a winter military deadlock will ultimately drain Western support for Ukraine, giving Russia the advantage despite its losses and persistent shortages. These assessments are backed by the fact that since launching its offensive in October, Russia has suffered over 13,000 casualties and over 220 combat vehicle losses.

Prior to the invasion, Russia had a total standing military of approximately 900,000 active-duty troops. However, since the conflict’s start, Russia has announced plans to increase the size of its armed forces to 1.5 million. The Russian Ministry of Defense has initiated rounds of conscription to meet these goals.

It is important to note that Russia has relied heavily on convicts recruited by the Wagner Group and has extended the age limit for certain reserve categories in order to bolster its forces.

In conclusion, this US intelligence assessment sheds light on the significant losses suffered by Russia in the Ukraine war. While Russia continues its military efforts, it faces a depleted force and challenges in achieving major gains. The outcome of the conflict remains uncertain, and the international community closely watches as Ukraine seeks support from its allies to resist Russian aggression.

FAQs

Q: What is the current status of the Ukraine war?

A: The war in Ukraine is approaching its two-year anniversary, and US officials warn that Ukraine remains vulnerable while major gains are unlikely in the coming months.

Q: How much of Russia’s military forces have been lost in the Ukraine war?

A: According to a US intelligence assessment, Russia has lost 87% of its active-duty ground troops, two-thirds of its pre-invasion tanks, and significant numbers of infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers.

Q: What is the impact of these losses on Russia’s military capabilities?

A: These losses have significantly reduced the scale and complexity of Russian offensive operations, hindering their ability to make major gains in Ukraine. Additionally, the war has set back Russia’s efforts to modernize its ground forces.

Q: Is there support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia?

A: The Biden administration is advocating for additional funding to support Ukraine. However, some Republicans are hesitant to provide further funding, creating a political challenge in Washington.

Q: What are the strategies employed by Russia to sustain its war effort?

A: Russia has relaxed recruitment standards and utilized older equipment from Soviet-era stockpiles. They have also relied on convicts recruited by the Wagner Group and extended the age limit for certain reserve categories.

Sources: US intelligence assessment provided to Congress, CNN