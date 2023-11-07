Analysis: Russia’s Increasing Role in Middle East Conflicts Poses Concerns for Israel

Russia’s involvement in Middle East conflicts has raised concerns for Israel, according to journalist and former Knesset member Ksenia Svetlova. In a recent interview with CNN, Svetlova highlighted the close relationship between Russia and Iran, as well as the potential for Russia’s Wagner Group to supply Lebanese terror organization Hezbollah with an air-defense system.

While there is currently no evidence that anti-aircraft weapons have been transferred from Russia to Hamas, Svetlova emphasized that Israel is particularly worried about the threat posed by Hezbollah. She noted that Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has a more robust capacity and possesses precision rockets, which could potentially cause severe damage to the Israeli population.

Israel has long been concerned about preventing Iran from assisting Hezbollah in its precision rocket project. The fear of Hezbollah opening a second front in the North, in addition to the existing threat from Hamas, has further heightened Israel’s security concerns.

Svetlova pointed out that Russia’s role as a “main beneficiary” of the region’s conflicts is worrisome. She referred to the recent diplomatic embrace of a Hamas delegation in Moscow, suggesting that there may be more to the relationship between Russia and Hamas than is publicly known.

With Russia’s increasing involvement in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, its influence in the region raises questions about its long-term intentions and the impact on regional stability. For Israel, the presence of terrorist entities on its borders poses a significant challenge to its security.

As tensions in the region continue to escalate, it remains to be seen how Russia’s growing role will affect the delicate balance of power and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Israel, along with other regional actors, will have to navigate these dynamics and ensure the safety of its population amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.