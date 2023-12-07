The FSB’s Cyber Offensive Against the UK: A Persistent Threat

The United Kingdom has recently accused Russia’s security service, the Federal Security Service (FSB), of engaging in a long-term cyber attack campaign targeting politicians and public figures. This sustained hacking operation allegedly involved stealing data through cyber attacks, some of which were later made public, including materials connected to the 2019 election.

The FSB has consistently denied any involvement in such activities, despite the UK government’s repeated assertions. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron condemned the FSB’s actions as “completely unacceptable.” He emphasized the determination to collaborate with allies in exposing covert Russian cyber activities and holding Russia accountable for its conduct.

To address these allegations, the UK government summoned Russia’s ambassador and imposed sanctions on two individuals, one of whom is a serving FSB officer. Although the Russian ambassador was unavailable, UK officials had a meeting with the Russian Embassy’s deputy head of mission to express their deep concern over the alleged cyber attacks.

The targeted campaigns by this group aimed hundreds of highly tailored hacks towards politicians, civil servants, think-tank members, journalists, academics, and others in public positions. These attacks primarily focused on accessing private emails through extensive research and the creation of false accounts impersonating trusted individuals.

One member of the UK Parliament reported that his emails had been stolen, highlighting the impact of these cyber intrusions. The FSB-linked group, known as Center 18, has been reportedly targeting the UK since at least 2015 with the intent to steal information from individuals in political and public life.

It is crucial to note that while the FSB’s operations have been highly targeted, they have not managed to significantly interfere with the democratic processes in the UK. Nevertheless, the public accusation aims to disrupt the group’s activities and raise awareness ahead of important elections worldwide in the coming year.

Westerm officials emphasized that this group has amassed a vast amount of data, which it utilizes to undermine Western interests. The UK previously accused Russia of interfering in the 2019 election by stealing and leaking documents related to US-UK trade. While the specific group behind this attack was not identified at the time, it has now been linked to the wider activities conducted by the FSB-linked group.

The FSB’s cyber offensive is part of a persistent pattern of behavior, according to foreign affairs spokesmen from different political parties. Some lawmakers have suggested making cybersecurity training mandatory for all MPs and their staff in response to Russia’s actions. Others have urged the government to ensure the full extent of the attack has been uncovered and that democracy’s foundation of trust remains intact.

In addition to political figures, the FSB’s cyber operations have targeted organizations like the Institute for Statecraft and its founder Chris Donnelly, as well as former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove. The FSB group primarily focuses on hacking email accounts to acquire intelligence and subsequently passes on the stolen information for public dissemination.

Both the US and the UK plan to take further actions against this group, with the US expected to make announcements soon. Their joint efforts to expose and disrupt the FSB’s cyber activities have taken months of investigation and coordination. The National Cyber Security Centre has previously warned about the threat of email targeting by Russia and Iran, and it will issue further advisories, particularly to high-profile individuals.

While officials have informed those known to have been hacked, they are keen to increase general awareness of the ongoing dangers, especially in light of upcoming elections. The US presidential election scheduled for next year could potentially be a target for hackers, as demonstrated by previous incidents in the 2016 race.

The FSB’s cyber offensive, known by various names such as Star Blizzard, Cold River, and Seaborgium, has resulted in the theft of a significant amount of data in recent years. However, only a fraction of this stolen data has been made public so far. Although there is currently no evidence indicating an intention to leak more collected data, officials acknowledge the possibility due to the extensive information amassed by the FSB group.

Sources:

– [BBC](https://bbc.co.uk)