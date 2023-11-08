Russian Governor Blames Ukrainian Drone for Apartment Building Damage

A governor from the western region of Russia, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has attributed the damage to an apartment building in Belgorod to a Ukrainian drone. Russia’s defense ministry confirmed that they had shot down multiple Ukrainian drones in the western part of the country. The incident, described as a “state of emergency” by Governor Gladkov, resulted in smashed windows and shattered building tiles, with a fragment found displaying concentric blue and yellow circles resembling the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Although the investigation is ongoing, Governor Gladkov suggested that the damages were caused by a UAV attack. After visiting the site himself, he reported that there were no casualties. The explosion, which occurred at 9 Yesenina Street, building 1, affected multiple apartments, with broken windows and smashed tiles on the building’s facade.

Prior to this incident, the Russian defense ministry had already announced the shooting down of three drones in the Belgorod region and one in the Kursk region. However, it remains unclear if the damages reported by Governor Gladkov were a result of these downed drones or a separate, independent occurrence.

It is worth noting that Russia has recently experienced an increase in drone air strikes, starting with the destruction of a drone over the Kremlin in May. Subsequently, civilian areas of Moscow were targeted later that same month, followed by two separate attacks on a Moscow business district earlier this month.

As investigations continue, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain a concerning issue. Both countries need to engage in dialogue and find peaceful resolutions to prevent further escalation and harm to civilians.