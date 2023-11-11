Russia Withdraws from CFE Treaty, Shifting Global Security Dynamics

In a significant move, Russia officially withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), a landmark security agreement that placed limits on conventional armed forces in Europe. This withdrawal, effective at midnight, marks the end of an era for post-Cold War security agreements and signals a shift in global security dynamics.

Blaming the United States for undermining security, Russia pointed to NATO’s expansion as a key factor in the treaty’s demise. The enlargement of the military alliance and the admission of countries like Finland and Sweden signaled a departure from the cooperative spirit that characterized the treaty’s formation. Russia argued that the circumvention of group restrictions by NATO member countries rendered the treaty obsolete.

The CFE Treaty, signed in 1990 after the fall of the Berlin Wall, was intended to prevent the accumulation of forces for swift offensive actions in Europe by either side of the Cold War. However, the treaty was met with opposition in Moscow as it diminished the Soviet Union’s advantage in conventional weaponry.

Russia initially suspended its participation in the CFE Treaty in 2007 and completely halted its active involvement in 2015. After over a year since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in May denouncing the pact. Now, Russia’s formal withdrawal signifies the end of the treaty and a further strain on its relations with the West.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in the most severe crisis in Moscow’s relations with the West since the Cold War. The decision to exit the CFE Treaty has been met with condemnation from NATO, which argues that Russia has failed to comply with its obligations for years. NATO states that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and Belarus contradicts the objectives of the treaty.

The United States and its allies had previously linked the ratification of the adapted 1999 CFE to Russia fulfilling commitments on Georgia and Moldova. However, Russia disputed this linkage, asserting that it was incorrect. As a response to Russia’s suspension, the United States and NATO ceased implementing the treaty in relation to Russia in 2011.

Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE Treaty has further eroded transparency and verifiability, undermining the cooperative approach to security that has been a foundational element of European security for more than two decades. This development reshapes the security landscape and calls for a reassessment of global security dynamics.

