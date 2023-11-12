Russia Withdraws from Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

Russia has formally announced its withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), citing the expansion of the US-led NATO alliance as the reason behind its decision. The treaty, which limited the use of conventional weapons, is no longer considered in line with Russia’s interests due to NATO countries allegedly bypassing the imposed restrictions as the alliance grew.

The official exit from the CFE comes after Russia expressed its intention to withdraw earlier this year and officially withdrew from the pact at midnight on Tuesday. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs referred to the treaty as a thing of the past, stating that it no longer served Russia’s security concerns.

This move follows President Vladimir Putin’s recent revocation of Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), as well as the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads from a Russian submarine.

What is the CFE?

The CFE, signed in 1990, aimed to limit the buildup of conventional arms and equipment in order to prevent swift assaults between Cold War rivals. However, the treaty was initially met with disapproval in Moscow, as Russia had the advantage in terms of conventional weaponry.

NATO has accused Russia of disregarding the terms of the CFE for many years, pointing out the suspension of its participation in 2007 and the complete halt of active participation in 2015.

A year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Putin issued a decree denouncing the CFE treaty. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the CFE treaty was initially established during a time when global and European security cooperation seemed viable, but it no longer aligns with Russia’s core security interests. It highlighted that the US and its allies did not ratify an updated version of the treaty in 1999.

The deterioration of relations between Russia and the US due to the conflict in Ukraine has plunged to historic lows. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, stated that relations with the US are now “below zero.”

NATO strongly condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the CFE, emphasizing that it undermines security within the Euro-Atlantic region. The alliance accused Russia of failing to comply with its CFE obligations for many years and stated that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and Belarus contradicted the objectives of the treaty.

In response to Russia’s suspension, which the US deemed as a violation of the treaty, the US and NATO ceased implementing the CFE in relation to Russia in 2011, according to the State Department.

FAQ

What does NATO stand for?

NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

What is the purpose of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe?

The purpose of the CFE was to restrict the use of conventional weapons and prevent the buildup of forces that could be used in a swift assault.

Why did Russia withdraw from the CFE treaty?

Russia withdrew from the treaty due to the expansion of the US-led NATO alliance, which it claimed undermined Russia’s security interests.

How has the war in Ukraine affected Russia’s relations with the US and the West?

The war in Ukraine has significantly strained relations between Russia and the US, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov describing the relations as “below zero.”

What is the significance of Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE?

Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE undermines Euro-Atlantic security and raises concerns about the future of conventional arms control agreements.

Sources:

bbc.com,

cfr.org