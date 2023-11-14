Russia Withdraws from Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe Amidst Tense Relations with NATO

Russia has made the official decision to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), citing the expansion of NATO as a key factor. The treaty, which was signed in 1990, aimed to restrict the use of conventional weapons and equipment in order to prevent a swift military attack between Cold War rivals. However, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared the treaty as “history”, asserting that it no longer serves Russia’s interests due to NATO countries circumventing the imposed restrictions as the alliance grows.

This formal withdrawal comes after President Vladimir Putin revoked Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), an international agreement that prohibits nuclear weapon tests. Additionally, Russia test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads from one of its submarines. These actions further heighten tensions between Russia and the West.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What was the purpose of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe?

A: The treaty, signed in 1990, aimed to limit the buildup of conventional arms and equipment, preventing a swift military assault between Cold War rivals.

Q: Why did Russia decide to withdraw from the treaty?

A: Russia believes that NATO’s expansion and the circumvention of treaty restrictions by member countries no longer serve its interests.

Q: How does this withdrawal impact Russia’s relations with NATO?

A: Relations between Russia and NATO have been strained, with NATO condemning Russia’s decision to exit the CFE. Moscow’s withdrawal further undermines Euro-Atlantic security.

Q: Are there any other recent developments contributing to the tensions between Russia and the West?

A: Yes, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and its subsequent actions, such as revoking the CTBT and conducting a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, have exacerbated already tense relations.

Despite NATO’s criticism, Russia asserts that it has not respected the treaty’s terms for many years. In 2007, Russia suspended its participation in the CFE, and in 2015, it ceased active participation. The US and its allies have also faced criticism for not ratifying an updated version of the treaty in 1999. Russia argues that the US and its allies’ refusal to ratify the updated accord was a misstep.

With relations between Russia and the US described as being “below zero” by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the withdrawal from the CFE further adds to the deteriorating relationship between Moscow and the West. As the fallout from the war in Ukraine continues to reverberate, the international community is left grappling with the implications of this latest move by Russia.