In a recent development, a Russian court has levied fines on two prominent tech companies, Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation, for allegedly disseminating “false information” regarding Russia’s military activities in Ukraine. The fines were imposed due to the companies’ failure to remove material that violated Russian law, which prohibits the discrediting of Russia’s military and the dissemination of false information about the Ukraine conflict.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the organization that operates the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia, was fined 3 million rubles ($33,000) for its role in retaining problematic material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages. This material was deemed to be in violation of the aforementioned law. Meanwhile, Apple was found guilty of not removing podcasts and apps containing similar information and was fined 400,000 rubles ($4,400).

Since the deployment of its troops in Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has implemented various measures to suppress any criticism or questioning of its military campaign. This move to fine Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation can be seen as part of these efforts. It should be noted that some individuals who have openly criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine have faced severe consequences. A notable example is opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison for treason based on his speeches against Russia’s military activities in Ukraine.

The fines imposed on Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation demonstrate the Russian government’s increasing scrutiny of the digital space and its determination to control the information flow, particularly regarding sensitive geopolitical issues. By holding tech giants accountable for the content they host or allow on their platforms, Russia aims to maintain a tight grip on the narrative surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

