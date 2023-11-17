Russia Imposes Fines on Tech Giants for Hosting Controversial Content

A recent court ruling in Russia has resulted in fines for two major tech players, Apple and Wikipedia, for their alleged failure to remove content deemed as misinformation regarding the Ukraine conflict and Russian politics. The fines levied against the companies highlight Russia’s increasingly stringent stance on controlling online narratives and promoting what it considers to be necessary stability in the country.

The Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, had previously approached Apple, urging them to remove specific content from their Apple Podcasts platform that it claimed aimed to destabilize the political landscape within the country. Apple’s non-compliance with the request led to a fine of 400,000 rubles, equivalent to around €4,000. While the company has faced previous scrutiny, this marks the first time Apple has been fined for refusing to take down content of this nature.

Similarly, Wikipedia also faced legal consequences for its alleged perpetuation of misinformation. The court subsequently fined the Wikimedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, a total of 3 million rubles, amounting to approximately €29,000. This incident is not the first in which the foundation has been targeted. In fact, Wikimedia Foundation has suffered multiple fines in the past for its purported failure to remove content that ran afoul of Russian regulations. One particular instance involved content related to the Russian military, which the company claimed had been classified as “banned content.”

It’s worth noting that Apple recently responded to the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine by temporarily halting the sale of its products within Russia and imposing restrictions on Apple Pay services. This move indicates the tech giant’s acknowledgement of the gravity of the situation and its commitment to aligning its actions with international political developments.

