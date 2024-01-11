Russia Bypasses Sanctions to Strengthen Military Tech: Report

Russia has managed to find effective ways to counter sanctions on battlefield technology, allowing it to continue its aggressive actions against Ukraine. This key finding comes from a comprehensive report by a collaborative research team from the United States and Ukraine. The study reveals that despite the trade restrictions imposed by the West, Russian imports of sanctioned “battlefield goods” amounted to almost $9 billion from January to October of the previous year, indicating a minimal decrease of just 10% compared to pre-sanctions levels.

To sustain its military operations, Russia relies on the acquisition of microchips, navigation systems, and sensors for weapons such as hypersonic missiles and attack drones. The study also notes that Russia’s capacity in manufacturing missiles and drones has potentially grown in 2023, according to the joint effort of the Yermak-McFaul International Working Group on Russian Sanctions and the KSE Institute.

However, despite the increase in production capacity, the report highlights concerns that Russia’s missile stocks will continue to deplete due to the ongoing use of these weapons. Olena Bilousova, senior research lead at the KSE Institute, emphasizes that Russia’s efforts to expand its production capacity cannot fully restore the stock levels of missiles from February 2022.

In a recent development, the White House confirmed that Russia has utilized North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine and is actively seeking to acquire more from Iran. The analysis indicates a disparity between Russia’s missile consumption and its ability to replace them through domestic production.

Interestingly, the report reveals that some of the components subject to sanctions found on the battlefield were supplied by companies based in coalition countries, further complicating the situation. Western companies were responsible for 48% of these components, with the remaining 45% provided by Chinese companies. Prominent among the manufacturers of battlefield goods obtained by Russia are Intel and Huawei, followed by other American companies such as Analog Devices, AMD, Texas Instruments, IBM, and Dell.

The report suggests several recommendations to address the situation, including strengthening corporate responsibility, closing policy gaps regarding export controls, targeting third-country circumvention, and enhancing institutions and cooperation for more effective enforcement. It also highlights the need for coalition governments to require companies to take responsibility for how their products are used.

