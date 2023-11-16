Russia’s Bid to Rejoin UN Rights Body Fails After Losing Vote

In a pivotal election at the General Assembly, Russia’s attempt to secure a seat on the United Nations’ Human Rights Council was thwarted by its competitors. Bulgaria and Albania emerged victorious, garnering significantly more votes than Russia. The outcome of this election served as a litmus test for Western efforts to maintain Moscow’s isolation.

During the secret ballot, Bulgaria received 160 votes, while Albania received 123 votes. In stark contrast, Russia only managed to secure 83 votes. The loss delivered a strong message to Russia’s leadership that a government responsible for numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity should not have a place on the council.

Russia’s expulsion from the Human Rights Council occurred 18 months ago due to its invasion of Ukraine. In March of this year, a U.N.-mandated investigative body affirmed that Russia had committed various war crimes in Ukraine, including wilful killings, torture, and the deportation of children. The International Criminal Court has also accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of illegally deporting hundreds of Ukrainian children. These accusations have been vehemently denied by the Kremlin, which rejects the court’s jurisdiction.

According to a senior Russian official, the United States deployed extensive efforts to prevent Russia’s return to the Human Rights Council. The official accused the U.S. of engaging in an unprecedented campaign against Russia.

Despite initial speculation of a potential Russian victory fueled by Ukraine war “fatigue,” Western diplomats were relieved by the result. Richard Gowan, the U.N. Director of the International Crisis Group, noted that the vote was not as close as anticipated, suggesting that Western diplomats may have exaggerated the risk of a Russian win to maintain vigilance among U.N. members.

While Bulgaria and Albania’s success was met with relative acceptance, the victories of China and Cuba drew considerable objections from human rights defenders. The Uyghur Human Rights Project criticized China’s election, highlighting the country’s alleged human rights abuses against the predominantly Muslim ethnic minority. Similarly, Human Rights Watch expressed concerns over Cuba’s membership, emphasizing its dubious record of systematic human rights violations.

This recent vote has not only reaffirmed the rejection of Russia’s bid but has also highlighted ongoing debates regarding the eligibility of countries with tarnished human rights records. The United Nations and its member states must continuously strive for a body that upholds the fundamental principles of human rights and remains vigilant in addressing violations.

FAQ:

1. What were the vote results?

– Bulgaria received 160 votes.

– Albania received 123 votes.

– Russia received 83 votes.

– China and Cuba were also successful.

2. Why was Russia expelled from the Human Rights Council?

– Russia was expelled due to its invasion of Ukraine, which led to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

3. What accusations has the International Criminal Court made against Russia?

– The International Criminal Court has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of illegally deporting hundreds of Ukrainian children. Russia denies these accusations and disputes the court’s jurisdiction.

4. Why were objections raised regarding China and Cuba’s membership?

– China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim ethnic minority were a cause for concern. Cuba’s systematic human rights violations were also highlighted by human rights defenders.

Source: Reuters (www.reuters.com)