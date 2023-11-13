Did Russia Fail to Protect Nagorno-Karabakh?

After the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, many Armenians who were forced to flee the region are expressing anger over Russia’s failure to protect them. Despite President Vladimir Putin’s promise to send peacekeepers to ensure the safety of the population, the lightning military operation by Azerbaijan made it clear that Russia did not fulfill its commitment.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accused Azerbaijan of “ethnic cleansing”, while Azerbaijan claims that residents can stay. However, the majority of Karabakh Armenians have chosen to leave, citing a lack of trust in Baku after decades of war. In fact, over 77% of the estimated population in Nagorno-Karabakh has already arrived in Armenia.

Some analysts believe that Russia’s failure to protect Nagorno-Karabakh can be attributed to its preoccupation with the war in Ukraine. This distraction has weakened Russia’s authority and influence in the Caucasus and Central Asia regions. Furthermore, Turkey’s emergence as a powerful military backer for Azerbaijan has diminished Moscow’s sway.

There are also those who see a darker motive behind Russia’s actions – a betrayal of its long-standing ally Armenia. Some suggest that Putin wanted to punish Pashinyan for seeking new Western partners and reducing Armenia’s dependence on Russia. There are concerns that Moscow may use pro-Kremlin opposition in Armenia to stage protests and reestablish its control over the country.

The quest for statehood in Nagorno-Karabakh, which saw Armenia gain control of the region in the 1990s, has now come to an end. Azerbaijan’s military success in 2020, aided by advanced weaponry from Turkey and Israel, has reshaped the geopolitical landscape. The Russia-brokered truce allowed for the deployment of peacekeepers, but the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh and its Armenian residents remains uncertain.

Experts argue that Russia’s pivot away from Armenia towards Azerbaijan and Turkey is a strategic move in order to strengthen its position in regional energy and transportation routes. This shift has left Armenia feeling abandoned, raising doubts among other small nations on Russia’s borders about their trust in the country.

With the population of Nagorno-Karabakh rapidly decreasing, the Russian peacekeepers will soon have no mission to fulfill. However, the broken trust and the repercussions of this conflict are likely to be felt for years to come. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh express anger not only towards Russia but also towards the international community for ignoring their struggles. The blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan has caused shortages of food and essential supplies for months.

As the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains unresolved, it is clear that more needs to be done to protect the rights and safety of the affected population. The world must not turn a blind eye to this conflict and must work towards finding a lasting solution that ensures the well-being of all parties involved.

